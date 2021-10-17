By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has tasked the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd) to use his reappointment to sustain the ongoing reforms in the programme.

PANDEF which also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for renewing the appointment of Dikio, PANDEF, appealed to the President to make Dikio a substantive administrator of the programme following his excellent performance.

Emmanuel Essien, the Chairman of PANDEF in a statement over the weekend said making Dikio the substantive head would was apt, reminding Dikio that the president’s benevolence was a reward for a job well done in the last tenure.

He said: “Our expectation in this coming year is that Dikio will continue the sanitization of the Amnesty programme and ensure that he returns the programme to its core mandate. We hope to see that these mandates are achieved in this administration.

“Dikio is a man of foresight and vision so we at PANDEF believe he will deliver on these expectations.

“While we applaud the President for reappointing Dikio, we appeal that he makes him the substantive Administrator because so far, he has performed so well in the capacity given to him. This is our only concern”.

