Owokoniran preaches hope at eid-el-maulud

Rahman Owokoniran, General Secretary, PDP, South-West Zone

AS Muslim faithful all over the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed, Maulud-Un-Nabiyy, Chief Rahman Owokoniran has called on Nigerians to be strong in faith and love, adding that with those two virtues the country will get back to its good days.

Owokoniran, the South-West General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gave the admonition in his eid message in Lagos.

According to him, what one goes through are not as important as how one responds to it.

“For peace in the country, for security in this country, for egalitarianism and welfare of the people, we must hold on to faith and love,” Owokoniran said.

“While we cannot control certain phenomenon, we can influence reactions.

“Every Muslim know the value of faith and love. And that is what we should spread.”

He also commended the men and women in uniform who are helping the nation’s fight for security.

Vanguard News Nigeria