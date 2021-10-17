The All Progressives Congresses (APC) in Osun, on Saturday held parallel congresses to elect the new leadership of the party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Gbenga Elegbeleye, the Chairman, National Congress Committee of the party, supervised the congress conducted by the Ilerioluwa Group, loyal to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola.

Also, the other faction, The Osun Progressives (TOP), loyal to a former Governor in the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, comprising mainly those who served in his cabinet, conducted its own congress at another venue in the town.

NAN reports that both factions adopted consensus arrangement and affirmation by congress members to ratify the exercise.

The Ilerioluwa Group held its congress at the Osogbo City Stadium, where Mr Gboyega Famodun, was re-elected as the state Chairman of the party.

Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal was elected as the Deputy Chairman, while Mr Alao Olabisi was elected as the Secretary, among other executives.

In his remarks, Oyetola commended the congress committee for conducting a transparent and successful exercise.

The governor, while congratulating the new executive members of the party, described the congress as the best.

“I want to thank the congress committee for conducting a rancour free congress. It is one of the best exercises so far conducted.

“What we are looking at is a vibrant party for the next one year, and I believe we have what it takes to get there,” Oyetola said.

In his acceptance speech, Famodun described the congress as impressive, well organised and peaceful.

He called on the party members and stakeholders to channel the same energy and unity toward the governorship primaries slated for February 2022 and the governorship election scheduled for July 2022.

“We trust God that this party will remain strong and indivisible.

“We appeal to our family members, who are aggrieved and out there, to return home. The governor has extended the olive branch,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of TOP at their parallel congress held at Onward area in Osogbo, elected the immediate past Secretary of the party, Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile, as its new Chairman.

Also, a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Adelani Baderinwa, was elected as the Secretary of the party.

In his acceptance speech, Salinsile said that TOP came into existence to restructure and rebuild the APC and position it for victory in the future elections.

“I shall work toward the actualisation of a prosperous APC and take the party to an enviable height.

“We have made sacrifices for this party, and we will not allow it to sink or collapse.

“We will survive this current crisis, intimidation, threat and oppression by the opportunists,” he said.

Earlier, there was an attempt by some group of individuals to disrupt the TOP congress, but they were repelled.

During the fracas some people sustained various degrees of injuries, while security operatives deployed to the scene later restored normalcy.

Vanguard News Nigeria