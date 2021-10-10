Guinness Nigeria today introduces another truly African blend of herbs and fruit with Orijin Tigernut and Ginger, a contemporary drink created to reawaken the tastebuds of consumers while remaining true to their roots.

Orijin Tigernut and Ginger is unveiled as part of Bolder By Nature, a creative campaign by Orijin to drive bold conversations and summon authentic expressions of orijinality through a themed fusion of African and modern street culture.

The new blend, an authentically Naija drink for those proud of their heritage joins its predecessors; Orijin RTD, Orijin bitters, Orijin Zero and Orijin Herbal Gin. Orijin Tigernut & Ginger combines the finest bitters from across Africa with the sweetness of fruit extracts such as zesty orange and now the refreshing kick of Tigernut and Ginger to ignite your taste buds.

Speaking about the launch, the Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Baker Magunda said, “At Guinness Nigeria, we are proud of our consistency in delivering great brands to give consumers unique experiences. Our new addition to the Orijin family, Tigernut and Ginger, will carry the same trusted Orijinal heritage.

Orijin continues to celebrate those who are proud of who they are and where they come from. We are the Orijinators of Herbs in a contemporary drink. With this new variant, we are creating value for our customers, delighting consumers, and extending our unique portfolio.”

The Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Adenike Adebola, added, “Orijin Tigernut and Ginger is the result of innovation”. She noted, “I am exceedingly proud of our amazing Orijin journey since 2013. Orijin champions those people who are proud of who they are and where they come from, but also share a modern outlook on life. We’re very excited to be bringing the much-loved taste combination of Tigernut and Ginger to Orijin – a contemporary drink that is proudly Nigerian.”

Orijin Tigernut and Ginger (5.5% abv) is available in a 600ml glass bottle and a vibrant 330ml Can.

Vanguard News Nigeria