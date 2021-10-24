Vanguard’s General Manager/Editor-In-Chief and Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Mr Gbenga Adefaye

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, rejoices with the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief, Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary, describing him as a worthy ambassador of Ife kingdom.

This is as the monarch also congratulated gaming magnate and Odole Oodua, Sir Kensington Adebukola Adebutu as he turned 86.

Ooni in a statement issued by his media aide, Moses Olafare described the duo as worthy sons of Oduduwa and patriotic Nigerians whose dedication to serving humanity is worth emulating.

“I congratulate the Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism(NIJ) and General Manager/Editor-In-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Gbenga Adefaye on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary. He is a worthy ambassador of Ile-Ife and patriotic Nigeria who has a clean record of tremendous contributions to society.

ALSO READ: Why journalism teachers need to be retrained to bridge ‘the gap’ — Adefaye, NIJ Provost

“The good people of the kingdom of Ile-Ife are celebrating the Deputy President of Ife Development Board, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

“Mr Adefaye has served the masses of this country as a seasoned journalist with a clear professional journey of 30 years using his journalistic pen in the defence of truth as the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers and currently as Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism.

“This, he has combined with his native responsibility at his home town where he currently serves as Deputy President, Ife Development Board (IDB). He is certainly worthy of celebrations as a worthy ambassador,” Ooni said.

READ ALSO: My death, resurrection testimony, by Gbenga Adefaye

The statement also described Sir Kensington as an outstanding Yoruba leader whose investment in human development, capacity building for the youth, humanitarian activities and sustenance of peace nationwide cannot be overemphasized.

“Sir Adebutu is an asset to us in Yoruba land in particular and the world at large. We are always proud of him and his activities which are the basis upon which he was installed as the Odoole Oodua.

“On this special day, we wish him a healthy long life filled with prosperity from the throne of Oduduwa,” the statement reads.

Mr Gbenga Adefaye clocked 60, last Thursday (October 21, 2021), while Sir Adebutu Kensington clocked 86 on Sunday, 24th October 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria