The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has appointed Daniel Ogoloma, as the Managing Director of Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) in Europe.

Ogoloma will overseas the organisation’s operations in all European nations.

The RAYLF was established by His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M) Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, Ooni of Ife, who is also the Co-Chair, the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, NCTRN and the Spiritual Leader to over 500 million Yoruba subjects globally.

Ogoloma’s appointment was communicated in an appointment letter signed by Dr Ayobami Oyedare the CEO of Ooni of Ife Global Outreach (OIGO), the organization that oversees the affairs of The Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF).

Ogoloma is the son of a former British diplomat, pastor, political consultant and a student at the prestigious Oxford University.

Acknowledging the rich antecedence and unique ability of Daniel Ogoloma to fill the position of Managing Director of RAYLF-Europe, the appointment letter partly reads: “His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M) is persuasively impressed and strongly believes in your utter commitment to the mission of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) as one of the significant roadmaps that are positioned towards the transformation of Africa”

“I hereby write to officially confirm your appointment as the Managing Director for Europe – The Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF)”.

The appointment of Daniel Ogoloma did not come as a surprise to many people. The young man has been steadfast in his efforts at charting a new course for young people, changing the narratives and encouraging the youths to be proactive in the areas of entrepreneurship, innovation, creative culture, governance and nation-building.