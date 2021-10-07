By Gabriel Olawale

Olanrewaju Omo George (OOG) Foundation felicitates with Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Ogun State, Hon. (Mrs) Funmi Efuwape as she celebrate her 46th birthday.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Foundation’s Director, Mr. Ify Chegwe, the foundation prayed for renewed strength in her service to humanity, adding that her timely and motherly response incomparable.

“Your timely and motherly response to the plight of women, children, and the abused is unparalleled.

“As you mark the passage of time today, we pray God bless you with renewed strength, health and may you continue to glow in His glory,” he said.

Mrs Efuwape is regarded as a symbol of humanity as she does not relent in supporting foundations that are geared towards humanitarian service, one of which OOG Foundation is known for.

In this regard, Mr Chegwe expressed the foundation’s delight in her support.

He said, “We appreciate your support and your immense contributions towards our foundation”.