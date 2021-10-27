By Peter Egwuatu

THERE is a change of baton at the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) as Mr Sam Onukwue emerged the new Chairman, following statutory retirement of Chief Onyewenchukwu, after five years of meritorious service.

Under the new change of leadership, Mr Sehinde Adenagbe, the Second Vice Chairman and Ms IfeyinwaEjezie, the Public Relations Officer, also scaled up the corporate ladder to emerge the First and Second Vice Chairman respectively.

Prior to his election as the Chairman of ASHON at the Association’s hybrid Annual General Meeting , Onukwue was the First Vice Chairman. He had also served as the Assistant Financial Secretary, Financial Secretary and General Secretary.

Onukwue, the fifth Chairman of ASHON, is a graduate of accounting from the prestigious Yaba College of Technology, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria as well as the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. He also holds an MBA from the University of Lagos and an M.Sc. from Leeds, UK.

He has extensive banking and capital market experience spanning over 30 years, including his robust service at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Merchant and Commercial Banks as well as Multinational Financial Institutions.

He serves on the Board of many companies, top class professional bodies and trade groups. Addressing the shareholders at the meeting, Ezeagu highlighted some of the spectacular achievements during his tenure: “Without the risk of immodesty for blowing one’s trumpet, it is considered important at this grand occasion to put on record the few things we were able to achieve.

These include but not limited to creation of visibility for the Association as a respected voice in Capital Market issues, widening the scope of income generating activities for our members outside the NGX and NASD platforms by promoting the Lagos Commodities and Features Exchange, our representatives negotiated with the relevant parties on the Demutualization of NGX Group and our members got a favourable share of 78% holding, the presentation of the Position of the Association during the Joint Public Hearing on the Demutualization Bill and Unclaimed Dividends at the National Assembly, meetings with Market Elders, Past and Present Chairmen of NGX Council on the way forward for the market amongst others” Said Ezeagu.