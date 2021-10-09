.

Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Dr. Josef Onoh has disassociated himself from an aluta express online publication, where he was mischievously quoted to have made allegations against the Enugu state House of Assembly.

Onoh said he does not know the promoters of the blog, nor did he grant an interview to the media outfit, for it to erroneously insert words into his mouth as contained in the publication.

Onoh said he was a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly and has high regard for the hallowed chamber and it’s members, adding that an insult to the House of Assembly amounts to an insult to himself.

He stated that it was fake and obscure blogs such as aluta express that makes the federal government want to regulate social media because of the potential danger mischievous elements could exploit its uses.

Onoh, therefore, asked alutaexpress.com to pull down the story with an apology or face the wrath of the security agencies and that of the Nigerian Press Council.

He asked the Enugu State House of Assembly and the general public to disregard the story.

Vanguard News Nigeria