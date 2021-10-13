George Moghalu

As FG awards contract for rehabilitation of Baro Port access road

By Godwin Oritse

The MANAGING Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Chief George Moghalu, has said that the concession exercise for the Onitsha River Port is almost concluded.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report in Lagos last week Moghalu said that the Federal Government have shown great interest in ensuring that the port is put to use.

He also disclosed that the contract for the rehabilitation of the Baro Port access road has been awarded adding that the agency will follow up the contractor to ensure that rehabilitation works start in earnest.

He said: “The situation in Onitsha River Port as at today is that we are almost concluding the concessioning process and we are working very hard o conclude that.

‘‘Baro River Port, a world class port is fully completed but the challenge here is access road. Fortunately, both the Benue and Federal governments have shown interest on the port.

‘‘Contract for the access road has been awarded, it is only for us to follow up the contractor and make sure the right things are done.’’