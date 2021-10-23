Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged the Igbos to imbibe dialogue rather than confrontation in the pursuit of their grievances.

Omo-Agege, Senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly, gave the charge on Saturday in Asaba at the Inauguration ceremony of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) in Delta.

Represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Mr Athanasius Iwuchukwu, Omo-Agege said that the Igbos should support every action that would promote peace in the region and the country at large.

He assured that the senate would continue to make laws that would positively impact the peoples lives.

He also urged the newly-inaugurated association to continue to promote and ensure peace and development in Delta.

He thanked the association for giving him an award in recognition of his contribution to development in Delta and Nigeria in general while assuring that the award would spur him to do more.

Omo-Agege, an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain and leader in Delta, however, announced his intention to run for the governorship seat of the state and called for the associations’ support in 2023.

On his part, Mr Titus Akpudo, National President of ASATU, said the inauguration marked the birth of a new association in Delta.

He charged the association to use the platform to relate with the government and people of Delta to ensure peace among Anambra people and the people of the host state.

He noted that by relating with their immediate community, the people of Anambra would be better for it.

In an interview, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Chibuzor Agunwa, charged the association to keep the light of the nation shining in Delta.

According to him, the association must reflect what Anambra represents by being good ambassadors in Delta.

On the Nov. 6 governorship elections in Anambra, Agunwa urged the people to come out in masse to vote and to be law abiding while urging the electoral umpires to ensure a free and fair election.

Also, Mr Victor Mbanefo, Newly-inaugurated President General, ASATU in Delta, said the inauguration was a great achievement for the people of Anambra.

He said that it was a step to achieving the associations vision and mission in Delta towards collective good of both states.

Earlier, Chief Ike Obiesili, Secretary General, ASATU in Delta, in an address, said,” the association will form a great synergy between the various communities and the government for a more rapid development through participation in the affairs of the state.

“Indeed with this, it is hoped that we enjoy very cordial relationship with the state government”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the occasion was the inauguration and the awards presentations to deserving indigenes of Delta and Anambra states by ASATU.

The occasion was also spiced with traditional dances and acrobatic displays to the admiration of the guests.

The awardees in Delta include Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; former Governors James Ibori, and Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan; Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President; Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, Asagba of Asaba; and Obi Martha Dunkwu, Omu of Anioma, in recognition of their achievements and contributions to development of the country.