…calls for a united effort to fight insecurity

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon, Gabriel Olonisakin, has commended Nigerians living in Cameroon for their efforts in living in peace and being law-abiding.

The remark was contained in his speech delivered on the occasion of Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary celebration. The event which was held at Hilton Hotel, Yaounde, was attended by Dean and members of the Diplomatic Corp, senior government officials and other well-wishers across the world.

Olonisakin expressed gratitude to the government of Cameroon, particularly the President, His Excellency, Paul Biya, describing him as a strong pillar of the good relationship between the two countries.

“I commend you all for your hard work, good striving behaviour and above all, your law-abiding disposition. I must add that your individual and collective efforts, not only contributed to the economy of your host communities and country but also contributed to the economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in several ways,” he said.

Olonisakin said Nigeria is facing its own unique challenges just like every other country in the world but assured that Buhari’s government is working assiduously to ensure a safe and secure Nigeria that is essential for building a sustainable economy for all Nigerians.

“I assure you that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is working to put an end to insecurity in Nigeria. He’s working to ensure Nigeria remains a safe home for everybody outside the country. The results of these efforts are already manifesting in the several successes achieved against the Boko Haram insurgents and other criminalities in Nigeria.”

The retired army chief also commended the efforts of the Nigeria-Cameroon Trans-Border Security Committee collaboration held in Abuja recently, saying that it was a defining moment of collective effort.

“It is important to appreciate the government and people of Cameroon for this collaboration which is aimed at ensuring collective peace and progress for our both countries.”

He continued: “Security issues continue to emerge, particularly on our continent, while threats to our growing democracies linger. However, we must be united in our condemnation of threats and protection of legitimate and democratic institutions of governance and leadership.

“Every country, just like every individual, has a shared responsibility towards ensuring the health, peace and prosperity of our world. We have to join hands in overcoming the pandemic by making vaccines more available and equitable to all.

Disputes, when they arise, as they are bound to, must be resolved amicably via dialogue and other peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms.”

The Nigeria High Commissioner also addressed the Nigerian community on the same occasion of Nigeria’s national day celebration at a cock-tail event in Yaounde.

“Our National Day celebration always elicits great feelings both at home and particularly for those of us in the diaspora in all parts of the world. It is the day that underscores our resolve for national identity as Nigerians, irrespective of our ethnic, religious or other affiliations.

It is an indication that what binds us together, and the common aspiration we share is stronger than our diversity.

“Nigeria is a beautifully diverse country and we must all rise up to lift the greatness in it. We are blessed to have the most important asset any nation requires for growth and development, which is human capital.

In his closing speech, the 56-year-old retired army officer saluted the influence of Nigerians in the diaspora, having frequently excelled in science, technology, medicine, sports, arts and many other fields.

Similarly, the creativity of ingenuity and resourcefulness of the Nigerian at home have resulted in globally recognized endeavours. Our country is indeed a nation to be proud of despite some arguments to the contrary by our detractors, who seek to amplify our artificially contrived fault-lines.

We must not allow the wishes of our detractors to define us and we must be resolved to stand together, shoulder-to-shoulder as Nigerians, whether at home or in the diaspora.”

