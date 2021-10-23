.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to ensure quality service delivery and a friendly learning environment, the Old students’ association of Methodist High School, Ilesa has expended N200 million on the renovation of classrooms, as well as facility upgrades in the school.

This is as the association urged the government to put a mechanism in place for teachers performance evaluation to ensure value for investment in the sector.

Speaking at a press conference to herald the 65th anniversary of founding the school, the association’s President, Engr. Dideolu Folobi the fund was committed to the development of the school in the last six years, including renovation of 49 classrooms, including physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories.

“The association has ensured the reactivation of water supply system through deep well, tank and pipes. Renovation of Principal’s Office, as well as the donation of 11 sets of Computers with printer therein. The complete refurbishment and upgrade of the School hall among many others.

“Also some ongoing projects include construction of Astronomy Observatory and Knowledge Center(Awaiting supply of equipment). Construction of E-Library and Construction of modern TableTennis Gymnasium”, he listed.

Falobi further stressed that that to ensure value for investment by stakeholders, the government should monitor teachers performance in public schools towards efficient service delivery.

“In the teaching-learning environment, it is not enough to put structure in place, government must also put in place mechanism to measure teachers performance and ensure value for investment. This is germane toward enhancing quality service delivery.

Speaking on the return of schools, to old missionary owners, he said, “Government should only release schools to missionary owners if there would be proper regulation. The school’s were initially taken over because of a lack of proper regulation and a continuous fall in standard.

“Today, I still believe that government should not just hand over such schools because people are agitating, it must ensure that mechanisms to properly regulate activities are in place.

“Many private schools do not have a perfect environment for the proper education of the child, It is not just the classroom development but total education that can benefit the society”.