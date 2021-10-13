Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has predicted victory for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Okowa stated this when the party’s flag bearer in the election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo and some defectors from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra led by APGA Youth Leader, Mr Magnus Eziokwu, visited him in Asaba on Tuesday.

He expressed the hope that what happened in Edo would be replicated in Anambra, adding that PDP stood a chance to win the election going by the preparations so far made by the party.

Okowa, who is the Deputy Chairman of PDP’s National Campaign Council for the Anambra election, described Ozigbo as `”humble and dynamic”, adding that he was the best of all the candidates.

He urged Anambra people to vote massively for the PDP to turn things around in the state.

“I welcome you and your entourage to Delta and to my office and I feel very happy within me because I can see that we have decided to tow the path of unity.

“When we are united, I am convinced we will come out victorious in the Nov. 6 governorship election.

“I want to congratulate you ahead of time because I know that you are doing well.

“There is no doubt that Anambra has always been a PDP state but unfortunately in the past 16 years we have lost out in the politics of Anambra solely because of infighting.

“But from what I am hearing and what I can see now, I feel very encouraged that there is a new spirit now in the PDP in Anambra,’’ the governor said.

He lauded the spirit of reconciliation and better commitment to the campaign and called for more vigorous house-to-house electioneering ahead of the poll.

“The real politics is not the gathering of people on the field but the door-to-door campaign which is set out to convince people.

“I think that people have seen the other side of the coin at the moment they are waiting for the PDP and it is for us to rediscover ourselves or to decide to give away this chance but I am convinced that you will not allow that to happen.

“We had an opportunity in Edo State and we took it and I believe it is a similar opportunity we have in Anambra and we may not have a better chance than now so we must take it back,” Okowa said.

The governor welcomed the defectors from the ruling APGA in Anambra and said that PDP was desirous to change the narrative in the state and the country in general.

Earlier, Ozigbo said that he was in Delta to present the defecting members of APGA to the governor who is a national leader of the party.

He said that the people of Anambra were waiting for the PDP to takeover, adding that the party would emerge victorious in the election.

