Ini Edo

First-rate actress, Ini Edo has said that the “Okirika” a new series set for release December 9 on ST Nollywood Plus channel on StarTimes is a must-see movie that provides both comedy and life’s lessons.

Ini Edo, a leading cast in the series shares what fans should expect from the sitcom. “So basically, what Okirika series does is explore the underworld of crime scenes like what people do undercover using other businesses to cover up. And particularly my character is really interesting because she had to blend in a life that isn’t hers as an undercover agent just because she needed to get to the bottom of these particular crime scenes.

“So there’s a lot of lessons to be learned. It’s a way of letting people know that most times things are not really the way that they appear; that there are people who do a lot of things and cover them up with what the public wants to see. So, it tells its audience to be careful about the kind of lifestyle that they want to emulate.

Most times, things are not really what they seem when you see other people’s lives and you feel it’s all perfect and rosy and want to be like them. You don’t really know who these people really are. It’s good to be content with what you do, work hard, and don’t try to be somebody else.

The cast includes Binta Ayo Mogaji, Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Yvonne Jegede, Broda Shaggi, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni), Aloma Isaac Junior (Zicsaloma), Denrele Edun, Chigul, Adebayo Ridwan (Isbae U), Jide ‘Jblaze’ Oyegbile, Jide Kosoko, Priscilla Ojo, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Ariyiike Owolagba, Yinka Quadri, Layole Oyatogun, Small Doctor and Yerins Abraham, among others. The comedy series was produced by Muka Ray, while Iyabo Ojo doubles as an actor and project coordinator.