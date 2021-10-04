James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State command of Nigeria Police on Sunday arrested two suspected kidnappers while trying to pick ransom in the state.

The suspects, according to a statement by the command’s image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, are Muhammed Abubakar and Clinton Niche.

Oyeyemi added that the suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at Agbara Area command by one Stephen Ajibili who reported that his seven years old son, Daniel Ajibili was abducted by unknown persons while he was sent on an errand by his mother at about 11:20 am.

He stated further that “the abductors had called him and demanded for the sum of one million naira if he wants his son released”.

Consequent upon the report, the Acting Area Commander Agbara, CSP Kayode Shedrack, mobilized his detectives to embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

The efforts of the detectives paid off when the suspects who had directed the victim’s parents to drop the ransom somewhere they were ambushed and apprehended by the police detectives.

“The suspects subsequently led the policemen to a bush where the innocent boy was tied to a tree by his abductors”.

“On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that they are three in number, but the remaining member of their gang was the person watching over their victim while they came out to collect the ransom”.

“Having discovered that his two accomplices have been arrested, he took to flight immediately”, Abimbola said.

Meanwhile, the Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti kidnapping section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing member of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice within the shortest possible period.

