Prince David Odeli

The Chairman of Tisun Community Management Council in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Prince David Odeli, has decried the level of underdevelopment in Dibi field host communities.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Warri Yesterday, Odeli, mentioned Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of the Federal and State Governments such as the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Delta State Ministry of Works and Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, of being primarily responsible for the neglect of Dibi Field.

According to him, “The perceived deliberate neglect of Dibi Field; comprising Tisun, Kolokolo, Eghoro, Ureju Usor and Saghara Communities in Warri North Local Government, by the Federal and Delta State Governments as national embarrassment”

He described the NDDC and DESOPADEC as the worst among the interventionist agencies, saying none of the two agencies, have executed a single project in Tisun Community in the past 20years, adding: “Rather, NDDC has been building police formations and Customs’ Barracks, outside oil and gas bearing communities”.

“Delta State Government is wicked to our people, despite our contributions to Delta State treasury”, the Community Development Exponent, warned: “We may be compelled to seek United Nations’ help to address the level of underdevelopment in Dibi Field. No electricity (public power supply) no potable drinking water, no accessible road, the level of erosion and environmental degradation, are embarrassing to us in Tisun Community. Our people now live under serious environmental pollution, with all types of diseases spreading rapidly in our communities.

“We may seek International support, the neglect is a sign that the derivation principle, is not being followed in Delta State. Redress in court, is another option available to us”.

Odeli said that since 2015 when Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa assumed duty as Delta State Governor: “No single development project has been constructed in Tisun, Kolokolo, Eghoro, Ureju, Saghara and Usor Communities, despite our huge production of oil and gas”, saying the only visible infrastructures in the six communities, are those executed by Itsekiri Regional Development Committee.