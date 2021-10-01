By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A political pressure group, Atiku Kawai Media Group, has advised the Federal Government to listen to the agitation of the people and make changes that will ameliorate their worsening socio-economic conditions.

It stated that the government should know that the prevailing situation in the country posed great threats to the progress of the nation.

The group stated this in a message to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day anniversary which was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Abdurrahman Suleiman, in Abuja.

According to AKMG, Nigerians have woken up to the reality that the nation is standing on a precipice.

However, Suleiman appealed to the people to keep faith with the country and contribute towards making it better.

He said, “Today we celebrate our freedom, our liberty. The first day of October marks our independence day. It’s a glorious day that we all honour the struggles of many brave hearts who fought for the country’s sovereignty.

“Over the years, we were acclaimed as the giant of Africa through excellence in virtually all aspects of life, a height our past heroes and we, all laboured for.

“The prevailing predicaments in our contemporary society posed serious threats to national integration, growth and development, a situation we all, never wished for.

“We call on the government to ameliorate worsening socio-economic conditions bedevilling the Nigerian polity and cement our sovereignty with sustainable development.

“Remember; united we stand, divided we fall. Independence Day is a reminder for us that we all are Nigerians first irrespective of our diversity.

“We must remain free in our minds, let our faith show in disposition and words, remain proud of the country that we stand for, and do all we can to make the country better for all of us.”