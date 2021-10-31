Mr. Nonso Henry Nwaebili

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obiano on Protocol Matter Mr. Nonso Henry Nwaebili has led executives and members of a youth and women oriented support group to officially join the All Progressives Congress APC.

Nwaebili made this disclosure yesterday while declaring support for Dr Andy Ubah the candidate of APC in the Anambra gubernatorial election.

“I wish to profoundly thank the good people of Ogbaru LGA, Exco and members of Ugobueze Support group, Ugobueze Ladies for the love, believe and support.

“In a special way I thank D Senator Stella Oduah (Omueze), The State Director, Media Hon Afam Ogene MHR, the DG Andy Ubah Campaign Committee Ogbaru LGA Hon Chinedum Uwoloh for Appointing me Director Of Security Andy Uba campaign Council, Ogbaru LGA, I promise to ensure that there shall be no lapses and every necessary unit shall be carried Along to ensure that APC win the Anambra election .

“I wish to commend the Director General Dr Andy Uba Campaign committee Sir Paul Chukwuma, Onwa Na Umueri for the display of capacity, competence and for being a result oriented Campaign DG, you have effectively Planned and Coordinated Excellently as seen in your style of leadership”.