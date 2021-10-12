The National Population Commission (NPC) in Adamawa issued no fewer than 185,352 birth certificates to children under five years between January and August.

Mr Abubakar Hamma-Adama, Director, NPC in Adamawa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday that 62,782 certificates were issued to males, while 122,570 were issued to females.

Hamma-Adama called on members of the public to register the births of their children, which is at no cost.

He added that deaths should equally be registered.

“We have challenges as people usually do not come to register the death of their relations.

“Death certificate is very important because without it the next-of-kin cannot get the entitlements of the dead,’’ he said.

He reminded members of the public that children might not be enrolled in schools or employed without their birth certificates.

“It’s very important for them to know their date of birth and the date they are supposed to retire from service; also issues of bank accounts require birth certificates,’’ he said.

The director said that government hospitals and clinics have NPC employees who issue the certificates and that in each ward, there are two heath workers who discharge the same function.

The NPC has the mandate to register births and deaths.

