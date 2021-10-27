Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State Congress Appeal Committee set up to address petitions and grievances of members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on the recently conducted State Congress has ended its sitting with no petition received.

The two major factions battling for the soul of the party are that of Governor Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The two factions had on Saturday, October 16, conducted parallel congresses.

The five-man Appeal Committee set up by the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee headed by former House of Representatives member, Patrick Obahiagbon sat between Tuesday and Wednesday in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Obahiagbon told journalists that no petition was received within the two days of the committee’s sitting.

He said the development implied that the APC leaders and all stakeholders in the state were satisfied with the conduct of October 16 state congress.

His words: “We have sat for two days now and no person or persons have approached this State Congress Appeal Committee.

“In that circumstances, we are of the view that Ogun State APC political class are satisfied that the state congress held on October 16 was in substantial compliance with both the Constitution of APC, the extant regulations rolled out by the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee and off course with clear provisions of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He added that the panel would now proceed to write its report and forward it to the national secretariat “in order to meet the requisite timeline of this assignment.”

