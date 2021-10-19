By Juliet Umeh

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA-led digital training for Information and Communication Technology, ICT, journalists under the aegis of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association, NITRA, kicked off Monday.

Apart from NITDA, several other companies have shown support to see that ICT journalists get requisite digital knowledge to report events in a digital era.

Among the companies who have pooled resources towards the success of the initiative include digital technology company, Zinox Group, marketing communications firm, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and a financial technology company, Global Accelerex. Pledging their support, the companies acknowledged that the training is very crucial in the media industry, especially as ICT evolves.

The five-day capacity-building, which is with full support from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, is meant to equip ICT journalists with requisite skills to effectively report the fast-evolving trends in the global ICT field.

Chairman of NITRA, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, said the training will enable NITRA members to further sharpen their skills and be well-equipped in reporting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning, Cloud deployment, and financial technology, Fintech, among others.

NITDA’s intervention is part of the implementation of the agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan, SRAP 2021-2024 which is also in line with application of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, NDEPS. The policy document promotes the use of digital technology to expand and diversify Nigeria’s economy, especially as it pertains to employing digital literacy and skills strategy.

The training will among other areas cover Digital Literacy, Emerging Technologies, Cybersecurity and journalism as a social engineering tool.