The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) says it has increased its domestic postage rate from N50 to N250 for effective service delivery in the country.

Mr Friday Aba, the Zonal Manager, NIPOST, Enugu, disclosed this on Friday at a customer forum in the state to commemorate the “World Post Day” celebrated annually on Oct. 9.

Aba said the maiden event was organised by NIPOST across the federation to acquaint customers on the upward review of NIPOST domestic tariff.

READ ALSO: NIPOST cracks down on illegal courier operators in Abuja

He stated that the last review was done 16 years ago, adding that the review was necessary to enable NIPOST provide better service delivery to its customers.

“The choice of inviting you for this forum is not out of place as you are one of our private and corporate customers and your patronage has been the source of our existence.

“We equally want to use the opportunity to acquaint you of the upward review of NIPOST domestic postage rate from

N50 to N250.

“The review has been graciously approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria for implementation.

“We, therefore, solicit that you as customers help us sensitise other intending customers not here about the new development,” Aba said.

Aba explained that the rate remained the cheapest and fastest means of communication as they spread to the remotest part of the country in terms of coverage.

“We want to hear from our customers of their assessment to our service delivery, as well as their expectations from us in terms of improved service delivery,” he said.

He noted that aside the traditional way of service delivery, NIPOST had evolved into new improved service delivery including financial services, E-commerce and Logistics.

“This financial services helps individuals, institutions and corporate bodies to

send money locally and internationally while e- commerce allows to move their household items,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the event, Mr Chris Ejiogo, said the upward review became necessary as prices of other products had gone up due to COVID-19.

Ejiogo, a retired Admission Officer of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, urged NIPOST to improve in its product and efficiency in order to penetrate and enjoy market share globally.

He commended NIPOST for organising the event.

A customer, Callista Mmeka, expressed satisfaction in the services of NIPOST but urged for more awareness as many Nigerians were not aware that NIPOST was still in operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured award presentation to loyal and outstanding customers.

Vanguard News Nigeria