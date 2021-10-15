The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunshine and thunderstorm across the country from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny skies to prevail over the northern region on Friday with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the morning hours.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Adamawa, Taraba and southern Borno later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland and coastal cities of the South with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over the coastal parts of Ogun and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,“ it said.

The agency forecast sunny skies over the Northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Yobe and Jigawa states on Saturday.

It, however, anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of the northern cities of Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Bauchi during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“As the day progresses, we have good prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Kwara, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River state during the morning hours.

“Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine should prevail over the Northern region on Sunday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Kaduna and Zamfara states later in the day.

It predicted cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North central region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory later in the day.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ebonyi, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Ekiti, Ogun, Anambra, Oyo, Abia, Enugu, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states later in the day,“ it said.

