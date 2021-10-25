The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of sunshine and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the nation.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny conditions on Monday with cloud patches over the Northern region during the forecast period and prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba.

According to the agency, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are anticipated over the north central region with prospects of a few thunderstorms over parts of Benue in the morning.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Benue and Kwara.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the inland and the coastal cities of the south with chances of a few thunderstorms over parts of Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Awka, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos, “ it said.

NiMet forecast partly cloudy to sunny skies over the northern region within the forecast period on Tuesday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

It further forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the north central region during the forecast hours.

“However, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory and Benue.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the inland and the coastal cities of the south with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Cross River, Bayelsa and Rivers.

“ Later in the day, pockets of thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Rivers, Delta and Edo, “ it said.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy to sunny skies are anticipated over the northern region on Wednesday within the forecast period with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the morning hours.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the north central region during the morning hours.

It anticipated pockets of thunderstorms over most places later in the day.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies over the inland and coastal cities of the south with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River.

The agency forecast few thunderstorms over Cross River, Ebonyi, Edo, Delta and Rivers in the afternoon and evening hours.

