The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has approved the appointment of three new directors.

The three new directors are Mr Eric Oji, Mr Dimowo Heaky, and a former spokesman of the agency, Mr Isichei Osamgbi.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, disclosed this in a statement signed by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Mr Edward Osagie, in Lagos on Tuesday.

Jamoh said that the Nigeria’s Alternate Permanent Representative at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr Dirisu Abdulmumuni, was promoted to Deputy Director, alongside 61 others.

He added that 233 others were elevated to their next grade levels.

“The promotions were ratified at a meeting of the Governing Board of the agency held in Lagos under the chairmanship of Mr Asita O. Asita,” he said.

Jamoh congratulated the promoted members of staff and charged them to remain committed to the agency’s vision of making Nigeria great through sustainable harnessing of its huge maritime potential.

“We are committed to our promise to always motivate staff and give them reason for hard work. The promotion process was rigorous but fair to all involved.

“I congratulate the newly promoted staff and say to them that the reward for hard work is more work. Promotion is the reward for hard work, and qualification for higher responsibilities.

“I congratulate all our staff who have been promoted and implore them to see their elevation as a call to more dedication.

“On our part as executive management, we will continue to ensure that staff are promoted as and when due so that they are motivated to give their best in the agency’s drive to make maritime a key element in the country’s economic diversification agenda,” he said.

The Chairman of the NIMASA Governing Board, Asita, enjoined the newly promoted staff to be more dedicated to their duties, saying the promotions would come with more responsibilities.

The promotion exercise is the second under the Jamoh management since he assumed office in March 2020.

(NAN)

