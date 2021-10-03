…. as PAAF translates Nigeria’s constitution into indigenous languages

By Jimoh Babatunde

A former of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Epe Constituency, Segun Olulade, has re-iterated that the strength of the country lies in its unity warning that it should not be jeopardised with ethnicity or religion.

He spoke at the national dialogue on “Nigeria Stakeholders Unity Forum” put together by Prince Ade Ajayi Foundation, PAAF, Centre for Constitutional Literacy and Civic Education in Lagos.

Olulade said the basis of equity, fairness and justice in the country is for every Nigerian to understand the content of the Nigerian Constitution which will be better understood if translated into Nigerian indigenous languages.

He commended Prince Ade Ajayi Foundation, PAAF, for The Interpretation of Nigerian Constitution in Indigenous Languages.

In his address, President of PAAF, Prince Ade Ajayi, said the translation of the constitution took six years to be completed and it would be launched at a National Dialogue on Nigerian stakeholders unity forum on November 25.

He said the book is born out of a deep-seated love for Nigeria as a nation that echoes an unquenchable thirst to equip every Nigerian with knowledge of the nation’s history.

“It is a succinct rendition of our past, present and a glorious future, for, without an accurate knowledge of the past, one cannot begin the arduous task of shaping the future,” he said.

Ajayi added that civic education and constitutional literacy are both crucial to the performance of government and the attainment of the rule of law.

He noted that the foundation realises that true emancipation cannot be achieved through passive following but rather through intentional choices.

“PAAF is proud to be at the forefront of this crusade to emancipate our people through civic education and constitutional literacy. The books launch is one of many projects of the foundation to promote positive social advancement and youth empowerment.

“It will liberate the citizens from complete ignorance; it will promote the heritage of the country’s indigenous languages and cultures; it will ensure a participatory democracy; it will help avoid misrepresentation and misinterpretation; it will promote the interests of diverse groups and culture, and it will boost access to social justice and accountability,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria