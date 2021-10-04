.

…facilitates training of over 100 youths in ICT, digital marketing

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Worried by the increasing rate of unemployment in Nigeria, the lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial district, Senator Teslim Folarin, has facilitated the training of over 100 youths of the state on Information Communication Technology, ICT Skill Acquisition on products and ware marketing in collaboration with the Federal College of Forestry, Ibadan.

The training has participants drawn from four local governments including Akinyele, Lagelu Egbeda and Ibadan North East.

The one-week training which was held in Akobo, was handled by Advance Data Sources, an ICT firm that ensured COVID-19 protocols were strictly observed and participants were adequately catered for.

While presenting grants to the participants, Senator Folarin said, the increasing rate of unemployment fuel his passion to facilitate the training on ICT so that participants can be self-reliant.

Speaking with Vanguard on the training, Folarin said: “We are in a modern era, there are no businesses that don’t need computer knowledge, everybody irrespective of their business, or profession needs to be computer literate and I think the best time to do it is now so that our people can blend with the realities of the day.”

While urging the participants to make use of the knowledge acquired to impact the society at large the All Progressives Congress, APC lawmaker stressed that: “Use whatever you get to get your life better and society at large.”

In his remark, the Provost, Federal Cooperative College, Mr Oyeleye Sunday, while addressing the participants, commended Senator Forlarin for initiating the project, which he, said would go a long way in shaping the society.

“Apart from taking them through ICT we also gave them lectures on management techniques and the benefits associated with being a cooperator.”

Some of the participants including Ojelere Noah, Adeola and Muslim Raheem Olawale, commended Senator Folarin for facilitating the training and provision of grants for them.

Olawale, a sole trader said: ” I have learned a new thing, part of which is how to ensure my business outlive me and tackling the challenges that I may face in my business, the training is an eye-opener, I am grateful.”