Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun said Nigerians shown the world that despite numerous challenges confronting the country they still remain united.

He also felicitated with the people of Osun in particular and Nigerians in general on the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

A statement issued by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan on Thursday, stated that Nigerians remain steadfast in the face of challenges, saying “all these years, we have proved to the world that we have all it takes to remain one and indivisible nation under one God.”

“Our resolve, creativity and innovations have never failed us.

“Despite the conspiracy of the global economic downturn and the Corona virus pandemic, we have kept our eyes on the mechanics of democracy– good governance, inclusive governance, strong institutions and the rule of law – that never fail at good and bad times.

“Our economy remains resilient even in the face of debilitating resources.

“We have proved that a resilient economy is possible in the face of crass economic doldrums.

“We are gradually moving away from a monolithic economy to diversify the economy of Osun that is hinged on the people, our most precious resource, and on Agriculture, Tourism and Mining, the three critical pillars of our economy.

“We are positioning these three sectors as our foreign exchange earners and the drivers of our economy.

“Collaborating with security agencies at the State and national levels, we have kept our State relatively safe to build a robust foundation for our economic revolution agenda.

“If, in the face of economic quagmire and limited resources, we have stabilized the economy, paid salaries as and when due, substantially paid pensions, entrenched and redefined governance through plugging of loopholes and checking of excesses and built infrastructure to entrench socioeconomic development, we have proved that we are on the path to sacking poverty.

“Lack, want and hunger shall soon be things of the past and we shall steadily entrench our State on the path of prosperity.

“Our experience as a nation and a State has shown that real independence does not answer to number but to political will, sound economic policies, strong institutions, rule of law and a people who are resolved to take their destinies in their own hands.

“As we celebrate this 61st anniversary, let us remain steadfast in our belief and hope for a better tomorrow that our policies, programmes and strategies shall bring.

“Let us collaborate with government to change the narrative of propaganda and bad governance and, together, take Osun to the mountain tops.

“Once again, happy 61st Independence Anniversary; I wish you a better and stronger Osun and a more united and peaceful Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Governor added.

