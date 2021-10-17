By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Nigeria has adopted nature-based solutions to tackle climate change, Vice President (Africa) Global Legislators Organization for a Balanced Environment (GLOBE) International, Hon. Sam Onuigbo has disclosed.

Onuigbo, who is also President GLOBE, Nigeria spoke on the occasion of the launch of research works on the REDD+, Great Green Wall Initiative and Natural Capital Accounting over the weekend in Abuja.

The lawmaker who represents Ikwunano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said the country has taken the very important step of applying nature based solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change through Reducing Emissions from forest degradation and deforestation and the Great Green Wall Initiatives programmes.

He said “Global conversations on the need for governments, cities and regions, businesses, and private organizations to commit to increased action to address the impacts of climate change have picked up recently. This is especially so as the preparation towards the 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of parties starting at the end of the month in Glasgow, Scotland, gather momentum.

“One other thing that has increased this important conversation is the Code red report released a few months ago by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which has made it clear that this decade presents humanity with the last chance to reverse the impacts of climate change or catastrophe awaits. It is therefore our responsibility as important stakeholders to pay attention and find ways through which we can help our countries achieve their nationally determined contributions.

“One of the ways of doing this while at the same time sustainably developing the country is through what experts have identified as nature based solutions. Nigeria has of course taken the very important step of applying nature based solutions in our quest to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change through Reducing Emissions from forest degradation and deforestation and the Great Green Wall Initiatives programmes.

“Aware of the importance of these programmes, GLOBE, as part of our GLOBE-UNEP-GEF project ‘GLOBE Legislators Advancing REDD+ and Natural Capital Governance Towards Delivery of the 2030 Agenda’ Commissioned the production of three research works entitled ‘Legal Institutions Readiness for REDD+ Implementation in Nigeria; Diagnostic Study on the Implementation of Environmental Economic Accounting as a Tool for Sustainable Development in Nigeria; and Diagnostic Study of the Legislative and Institutional Framework of the Great Green Wall and its Activities in Nigeria.’

“The overall aim was for the research works to review the legal and institutional framework of Nigeria’s REDD+ and Great Green Wall Initiatives programmes, evaluate our Natural Capital Accounting options and make recommendations on how they can strengthened especially through legislative activities.

“These three sets of research works authenticated by the African Union and the United Nations Statistics Commission have succinctly highlighted legal gaps impeding the realization of the objectives of the three programmes – REDD+, GGWI and Natural Capital Accounting,” he said.

Onuigbo further stated that one key area legislators can help in ensuring that the objectives of the programmes were attained was through the area of appropriation of funds.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila represented by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndidu Elumelu said climate change has affected, underscoring an urgent need for action against it.

He said “The House will work to make sure that the recommendations of the research works are realized. It is time for action and we will take action 100%.”

The Head of Climate Change and Energy, West Africa, FCDO, Sean Melbourne in his remarks said it was commendable that Nigeria was matching action words with action to mitigate the effects of climate change.