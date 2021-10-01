By Henry Umoru

AS Nigeria celebrates its 61st Independence Anniversary, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Mohammed Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has called for unity in the country.

Senator Musa who felicitated with Nigerians, his Constituents, the people of Niger State on Nigeria’s attainment of 61, said that as Nigerians, we must all work together to make the country better.

Senator Musa who noted that the time has come for Nigerians to forget mundane issues such as ethnicity and focus on those that unite the country, said, “Yes, we have our numerous challenges as a nation of over 200 million people with more than 250 ethnic groups. We have come a long way as people despite our differences and the challenges that threatens our resolve to unite as one entity. 61 years ago, we demanded for freedom under one voice and after a painstaking process, we succeeded in this demand without going to war.

“What we need at this crucial time is to reflect to reflect on how we got here and look back at the vision of our founding fathers for Nigeria

“We have survived many hurdles and this is the right time to rally round by supporting our leaders at various levels until we see the Nigeria of our dream. I have no doubt that we can achieve so much when we work as one indivisible element.

“Let me also use this occasion to greet the good people of Niger East Senatorial District on this noble achievement of our Independence Day and their contribution towards repositioning our great State and Country on the path of honour. I thank you for resilience and support so far. I will continue to work with other key stakeholders until we restore lasting peace, growth and development to our dear State and nation.

“I wish you all a happy 61st independence anniversary.”