By Esther Onyegbula

As part of its drive to engage with its host community, a new generation church, This Present House, in its second and final week of community outreach to mark Nigeria’s independence, took to the streets en-masse cleaning Lekki Phase 1, Agungi, Chevrons Drive and other communities within Lekki in Lagos state.

The Church also delivered waste bins, rakes, broomsticks, cleaning agents and other materials to households and individuals.

The rain did not stop members of the church as they went on to clean the streets, going through the neighbourhood, picking up trash, cleaning the gutters and clearing littered streets.

While handing over waste bins to representatives of the Lekki Resident Association, (LERA), the Resident Pastor, Jude Nwoko said, “this is one of many initiatives the church will embark on in the coming months. This Present House is part of the solution in nation building and will do more in terms of waste management.”

Receiving the donated items, the representative of LERA thanked Pastor Jude Nwoko, while also assuring the team that the items brought will be used appropriately for the evacuation of wastes in the community.

This Present House, is a community of vibrant Christians with a mandate to deliver the gospel in its simplicity and undiluted form thereby igniting the love and passion for God in the hearts of everyone that come in contact with them. It is also a governing church driven by excellence with a mission to impact the world through the word, music, empowerment, leadership and outpouring of service.