By Juliet Umeh

In a bid to compensate customers of MTN network over an outage connection that left customers stranded on October 9, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer of the network, Mr. Olutokun Toriola, has again apologised in the video message and announced a compensation for the customers.

Toriola said: “Recently, we had an outage that left our customers without a connection for several hours. On behalf of the entire MTN team, I want to start with a heartfelt apology. We are truly sorry for the disruption this caused for so many in our MTN family.

We know that millions of people rely on us to stay connected to their loved ones, to manage their businesses, to coordinate their lives. We take that responsibility and privilege, very seriously. That’s why we are putting new measures in place to make sure we never experience anything like that again.

“Our technical teams have traced the cause of the problem to an error that shifted all our 4G customers onto the 3G band. This overloaded the 3G band, causing a domino effect that impacted the whole network. Our engineers were able to resolve the problem.

I know that recently, other technology companies suffered outages. I want to reassure you that last Saturday’s (October 9) event is in no way connected to those. This wasn’t sabotage, it was a regrettable error.

“While we work to strengthen our network to prevent further disruptions of any kind, we wanted to find a way to say sorry; something more than extending the validity of all time-bound plans by 24 hours, which we did as soon as service was restored.

“So, while we can’t give you back the time you lost, we can give you back what you spent yesterday. Every customer on the MTN network has received a refund for the data and airtime that they used between 12 noon and 7:00 pm yesterday. We hope it shows how much we value our customers. You truly are our most important focus,” Toriola added.