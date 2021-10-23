



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has registered five more COVID-19 deaths and additional 176 new infections in 11 states and the FCT.

The NCDC made this known on its website on Saturday.

It says the 176 new cases reported on Friday indicate a decrease from the 247 cases posted on Thursday.

It noted that the country’s total infections from the pandemic stood at 210,136, while the fatality toll stood at 2,855.

The NCDC said that a total of 198,117 Nigerians had received treatment and had been discharged from hospitals since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The public health agency noted that the FCT topped the infection chart on Friday with 73 cases, while Plateau came next with 25 cases.

The agency stated that they were followed by Rivers in the South-South with 20 cases, while Kano State in the Northwest recorded 18 cases.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the infection recorded 15 cases, while Bauchi State in the Northeast recorded nine cases.

Others are Osun and Ekiti states in the Southwest that recorded eight cases and three cases respectively, while, Edo in the South-South recorded a single case.

Bayelsa, Niger and Sokoto states recorded a single case each also.

The NCDC added that the country’s active cases stood at 9,164 as at Oct. 22.

The agency stated also that more than three million samples had been tested out of the nation’s estimated 200 million population.