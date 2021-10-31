By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned Nigerians against indiscriminately giving out their sim cards for linking with their National Identification Numbers (NIN) just as it also called on students in tertiary institutions across the country to help protect telecom equipment in their areas against vandalism.



Speaking yesterday at a one day program termed, “Telecom Campus Conversation”, with a theme: “Telecom Consumer Rights Awareness; the role of Students”, Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau, Dr Efosa Idehen also called on the students to help protect telecom facilities in their areas against vandalism as he said a facility vandalized or restrained from functioning well could affect a chain of users negatively.

He said the campus conversation was to ensure effective communication to all stakeholders in the telecom chain.

He said: “The students and indeed everybody must guide jealously their sims especially in this era of linking your sim to your NIN, don’t give your sim to anybody to help link your NIN to it, if that happens, that means you are liable for whatever thing that sim that is linked to your NIN do in the cyberspace.



“We also want the students to help us look at the issue of infrastructure. We are coming to the students because we know that they are probably more around everywhere and be able to talk on this issue on our behalf because there are vandalism of equipments or cutting down of telecom infrastructure that affect everybody but a student who knows will be able to advise people who are in their vicinity to say no you can’t do that because it can affect everybody and sometimes it can affect people who are even far away from you so we are asking students to be our ambassadors.”

In her welcome address, Assistant Director, CAB,Mrs Mostura Aruna, said the program is one of the various consumer-centred initiatives of the Commission targeted at creating awareness for students of tertiary institutions on their rights and obligations as telecom consumers as well as sensitizing them on several initiatives put in place for the purpose of Consumer Protection and Empowerment.