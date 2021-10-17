By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Copyrights Commission, NCC has appointed 15 winners of World Intellectual Property Organisation, WIPOl Essay Competition as Copy right ambassadors.

The Director general of the NCC, Dr. John Asein, made the pronouncement while hosting the Winners and 15 finalist of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) National IP Essay Competition of 2021 on a courtesy/study visit during the weekend at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The DG, who was represented by the Director of Finance and and Accounts , Mr. Mark Obasi said the Commission considered the winners of WIPO Essay contest as ambassadors of NCC because they made Nigeria proud and reiterated the willingness of tbe Commission to partner with them in advancing the message of Copyright.

He promised to build their capacity to worthy ambassadors of Copyright.

“We appoint you as Copyright ambasadors to build capacity on Intellectual Property in Nigeria. Each person who merges as a winner or a finalist in this competition, we commit to invest in them to build them as ambassadors who will go back to strengthen knowledge and awareness on Intellectual Property.

“4Part of the prizes is the national Intellectual Property study tour where they come to Abuja to meet with the organizations like Copyright Commission, Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion and others.

In addition, we give them access to scholarship for WIPO distance learning courses and the winners benefit from international travel opportunity to go and learn more abroad.

“Wherever you are, you have to be ambassadors of NCC. The Commission is willing and readily to partner with you on any awareness programme. Your duty is to advocate for copyrighs and ensure the protection of intellectual property.”

Your funactions include advocacy about the copyright system and respect for authors in their faculties and anywhere they find yourselves,” said the DG.q

He encouraged them to come up with articles that promote IP and the labour of authors.

He however, Informed that the NCC will soon be launching its Law Journals, adding that discussion is ongoing with WIPO to grant waiver to Nigerian applicants to register for IP summer Academy at very minimal cost.

Speaking on the event, the Senior Counselor and Head of WIPO delegation, Oluwatobi Moody, said, “I’m delighted to be here. The essence of our visit is the study one. These students here before you are the winners of WIPO International IP Essay Competition organized for students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“As part of effort to celebrate the world IP Day, with the support of the Nigerian Copyright Commission we were able to launch IP Essay Competition with the IP, SMEs and Recovery in Nigeria.

“We are extremely grateful that we opened this competition to all students of tertiary institutions across Nigeria.”

According to him, a total of about 170 applications were received from students around the country.

The contestants were invited to summit essay of 1,500 words on Intellectual Property, Small Medium Enterprises and Economic Recovery as part of efforts to celebrate the world Intellectual Property Day in Nigeria.

In terms of schools, university, polytechnic. College of Education and other professional institutions like law schools were invited.

About 167 entries across the country were received and there was a panel of judges comprising academic, policy experts, government’s officials and representatives from international organizatios who met to review the entries.

The overall winner of the essay contest and 300 level law student at the University of Ibadan, Oyin Komolafe, attrinuted her victory to hard work and promised to be an advocate of Copyrights and to practice Intellectual Property law.

About six of the winners came from University of Nigeria Nsukka, four from University of Ibadan, one from Rivers State University, one from Obafemi Awolowo University, one from Niger Delta University, one from University of Lagos and one from Ambrose Ali University, Benin.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates and scholarly packages from NCC to the ambassadors to enable them know more about Copyright.