As part of measures to stave off a possible implosion within its ranks, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has reconstituted its National Reconciliation Committee, with a view to reconciling all aggrieved stakeholders ahead of its national convention.

National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who inaugurated the committee, said it was gratifying that loyal party members had complied with the directive to withdraw the multiple court cases instituted against the party.

“This has no doubt contributed to the speedy reconciliation and rebirth of the party. I am proud to say that our party today is more united, stronger and bigger,” he stated.

According to him, the caretaker committee found it expedient to constitute the National Reconciliation Committee to reconcile emerging misunderstandings and differences which might arise from the outcome of the congresses.

He said the committee would reconcile, harmonize, integrate and unite members of the party.

“It is also expected to resolve real or seeming differences and to cement all cracks for us to approach the National Convention with a united front,” he stated.

Buni added that the South East geo-political zone, hitherto referred to as the stronghold of opposition parties, is gradually melting into the APC and increasing the fortunes of APC to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“The Membership Registration and Revalidation Exercise carried out by the party is of course, another major milestone achievement for the party. It was a crucial tool in the recovery of the party. Over 40 million members were registered while the process is still on-going.

‘’It provided existing and new members with a sense of belonging and ownership of the party. I congratulate all stakeholders, women and youth for the active roles they played towards the success of the exercise.

“The Terms of Reference of the Committee are as follows: Conduct appropriate engagement between identified groups in each state where there are disputes with a view to bringing about genuine reconciliation and establishing lasting peace and unity in the party.

“To consult with Party Leaders and Concerned Members as the Committee deems necessary with a view to achieving peace therein.

“Critically examine areas of conflict on the just concluded Ward and Local Government Congress and advance solutions in the circumstance.

“Your report on resolution of these discrepancies would indicate our readiness as a united and strong family for the national convention. Your assignment therefore, has great impact and influence on the convention,” the governor added.

Chairman of the committee and former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said his committee would consult with others.

He said: “We will as may be appropriate consult with our leader Jagaban, Asiwaju. We will consult with the first national chairman of our great party, Chief Akande, who was my contemporary as governor of Osun State as he then was and other prominent leaders and stakeholders of the party.”

that will take interest in what we are doing, we will not hesitate to approach and talk to them and see the best way forward in reconciling our ranks.”

On the timeline for the assignment, he said the committee would deliver on its mandate before the party’s national convention.

“The one line we know we will not cross is the convention. We are hoping that we will be able to reconcile ourselves enough to be ready for the forthcoming national convention of our party,” he stated.