

By David Odama, LAFIA

AHEAD of October 6th Local Government elections in Nasarawa State, a coalition of Civil Societies Organizations (CSOs), Monday faulted the low level of awareness by the state electoral umpire.

The leader of the organizations, Victor Kalu said, while briefing Journalists in Lafia ahead of Wednesday LG polls, the organizations observed with dismay how voters in the state were uninformed about the forthcoming elections and the processes involved.

The coalition of the civil societies explained that much awareness would have been mounted by the state electoral umpire which he noted was lagging.

“NASIEC has done well in other areas of the electoral processes, but what is lagging is inadequate voter awareness on the part of the electoral body.

We observed that the level of education, political and voting awareness is very low especially in the rural areas due to inadequacy on the part of the political parties, stakeholders and NASIEC”.

The CSO which challenge the security agents to ensure the protection of lives and properties during and after the elections also urged the state government to maintain neutrality and provide an electoral level playground for fair and credible elections in the state.

“We however commend the state governor, Abdullahi Sule for consistently calling for the peaceful poll and avoid violence in any form.

“As civil Society committed to Democratic values, we plead with the stakeholders to join hands with NASIEC in ensuring credible, transparent elections in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria