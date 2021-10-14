Nani has surpassed expectations — PDP Chairman

John Nani

By Florence Amagiya

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Chairmen in Ethiope West Local Government Area, Ugo Alex Doghor has said that the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, DESOPADEC, Hon. Barr. John Obukowho Nani has surpassed the expectations of the people of his mandate areas with his political ingenuity of attracting people-oriented projects and massive human capital development to the LGA.

Ugo Doghor who is the Ward 08 Chairman of the party stated this recently when he received on courtesy visit, the ward 8 Executives of the wave-making Aghwemutuwevwi Political Forum (APF) at his Ogharefe residence.

According to him, “the Aghwemutuwevwi of Idjhere kingdom who is your principal and Grand patron, is a loyal party man who has contributed meaningfully to the growth of the PDP in Delta State.

He has consistently shown an uncommon leadership prowess and consistently brought home dividends of democracy which is synonymous to his title “Aghwemutuwevwi”.

Mr. Doghor who was elated over the visit promised to partner with the group to strengthen the Party particularly in Ethiope West Ward 8.

He charged them to encourage people to participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise as it is the only power to end the bizarre leadership of the APC and consolidate on the remarkable achievements of the PDP in 2023.

Earlier APF Ward 8 Coordinator, Comrade Vincent Obeh thanked Mr. Doghor for the warm reception and prayed God to guide him as he leads the biggest Ward in the LGA.

He noted that Ward 8 is the nucleus of the party in the State being the political ward of National Leader and former Delta State Governor, His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

He informed the Chairman that “Aghwemutuwevwi Political Forum (APF) is a socio-political group formed by Nani’s loyalists to amongst others things promote his distinct leadership sagacity in influencing people-oriented and life-impacting projects to the Local government area; strengthening the grassroot structure of the PDP and promoting the good deeds of the Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa led Delta State government.”

Comr. Obeh added that the very essence of the visit is to formally introduce the APF Ward 8 Executives to the party and also work out modalities for strategic partnership aimed at winning more people to the PDP.

The visit was attended by APF National Director of Social/Welfare, Comr. Oghenedoro Oghenesuohwo, the Deputy National Secretary, Comrade Lawson Aboyi and all APF Ward 8 Executives.

Vanguard News Nigeria