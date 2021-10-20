By Cynthia Alo

In recognition of the impact of the advocacy activities of the National Association of Chambers Of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Business Women Group (NAWORG) in promoting gender equality and economic empowerment of women since 2004, the Federal Government through the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC, has awarded the group with N25 million to conduct advocacy activities in support of a dedicated quota for women owned businesses in public procurement, under the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP).

The NEPC had deployed a one-year Export Expansion Facility Programme (“EEFP”) aimed at providing emergency stimulus and intervention to revive economic activity, using the export value chain and its associated services as key economic drivers.

While signing the Beneficiary Charter Grant in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chairperson of NACCIMA Business Women Group, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, pledged the group’s commitment to work with the Federal Government to increase advocacy for women in business, particularly to ameliorate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on women-owned businesses as well as to create new opportunities for strengthening the Nigerian economy for sustainable and inclusive growth.