El-Zakzaky

By Luminous Jannamike

Supreme leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, says it was only by a miracle that he recovered from gunshots allegedly fired at him by the military during the December 2015 attack on his residence in Zaria, Kaduna State.

El-Zakzaky disclosed this when northern Christian clerics paid him a solidarity visit in his Abuja residence, Thursday.

Recalling the incident, the Muslim leader said he and his wife, Zeenat, still had bullet fragments lodged in their bodies till date, adding: “Our recovery was a miracle, considering the ordeal we passed through during the Zaria attack and detention in DSS custody. We would like to meet more people, but considering our health and the insecurity in the country, we cannot open our doors to everyone just yet.”

El-Zakzaky, however, called on all Nigerians to be kind, especially towards the needy, as their contribution towards the elimination of hunger in the country.



Earlier, Reverend John Alhamdu, who led the Christian delegation, called for peaceful co-existence and harmony among Nigerians, urging them to embrace love irrespective of religious differences.

Other leading clerics, drawn from the 19 Northern States, who formed the delegation include pastors Yohanna Buru and Julius Audu, and reverends Titus Ishaku, Peter Audu, and George John.

Vanguard News Nigeria