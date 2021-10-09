The Chair Board of Trustees (BoT) Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) and daughter of former Military Head of State, Mrs. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, has stepped down from her position after the expiration of the first seven-year tenure, describing the cooperation from members as second to none.

After stepping down, Muhammed-Oyebode has transferred the USOSA baton to Mr. Uyi Akpata of Federal Government College (FGC) Warri, as the Board’s newly elected Chairman.

Her decision to step down from the highly recognised position came after she had satisfactory completed a tenure of seven years as a Board Member and three years as Board Chair.

Muhammed-Oyebode (1st merit position), informed the board yesterday of her decision to step down after the tenue expired on August 31st 2021, and that she had concluded plans not to stand for re-election, at the next plenary in 2022.

In a release personally signed, she stated, that “It has been an incredible opportunity to have served as Chairperson of the USOSA Board of Trustees for three out of seven remarkable years that I have served on the board of this illustrious Association.

“Unity Schools epitomise the dream of a united Nigeria and a Nigeria where every child irrespective of the socio-economic situation, geography, language and, ability deserves a decent education. I really enjoyed the cooperation and support of the USOSA EXCO, NEC, the National Leadership of all Old Students’ Associations, including of my alma mater Queen’s College Lagos.”

On new board chairman, Akpata, the former chairman described him as one that is passionate about the continued development of unity schools across the country.

According to her, Akpata is “a seasoned professional who is passionate about USOSA and I want to urge that similar cooperation and support should be extended to the new leadership in the task of moving the association to further heights”.

Meanwhile, Muhammed-Oyebode further hinted that the Board has directed that the USOSA Exco should consult with the new board leadership to announce a date for the plenary in the 1st quarter of 2022 during which vacancies in the board will be filled.