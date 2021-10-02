.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

A nursing mother has been electrocuted at Agip Estate area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victim identified as Latifa Seiyi was said to have lost her life when high tension wire fell on the rooftop of her building.

It was said that live cable had ignited fire following the electric spark and burnt part of the victim who was still nursing a baby of about four months old.

A source in the area, who gave his name simply as Mr Stanley, disclosed that while the woman was hurrying to save her four-month-old baby that the live cable touched her legs.

He narrated that the cables immediately in contact with its victim lacerated and burnt her legs.

Stanley said they were disappointed at the attitude of response teams to the development, adding that officials of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, owners of the facility, who were contacted failed to respond immediately on calls.

A neighbour to the victim, who did not want to be mentioned, while narrating his experience on the incident, criticized the act of building under high tension and called for urgent action to end the act.

The source said: “The incident is pathetic. It is something that nobody would want to see happen. The woman just gave birth some four months ago.

“We were at home when the cable fell. I would also be a victim. The woman was rushing to the room to save her daughter child but her legs touched the cable.

“The cable burnt off the legs. She struggled with her daughter, but she never knew that the protector had current. It was that one that killed her.

“I want to use this opportunity to discourage the act of building under the high tension lines. It is indeed bad.”

However, it was learned that the Rivers State fire service arrived at the scene hours after the fire has caused the damage and the sympathizer managed to calm the situation.

