The Lagos State Government has brokered peace between the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, made the disclosure during a stakeholders meeting to reconcile the transport unions in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that violence had broken out between the RTEAN and NURTW, Amuwo division and Mile 2, over extortion.

Fayinka said that multiple levies on truckers was the cause of dispute and warned that further clashes would attract the suspension of operations as they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

He said that the state government would deal with the case as soon as the police present the report of the crisis.

He expressed disappointment at the unfortunate incident that left three people dead and warned the unions to beware of infiltrators who would damage their reputation.

The aide noted that the state government was keen about the safety of lives and properties of residents which was first and sacrosanct.

He assured that necessary steps were being taken to nip reprisals in the bud.

Mr Adeola Adeyemi, RTEAN Vice Chairman and Head of Haulage, said that the NURTW had breached the agreement earlier signed by both parties.

Adeyemi said that the insistence on selling ticket suspended by the state government to truckers registered under RTEAN had resulted to the death of members during the clash.

In defense, NURTW Branch Secretary, Amuwo, Mr Yemi Adewale, said that the Council of Maritime Transport Union and Association was responsible for the evacuation at Fatgbem, which ignited the crisis.

Adewale said that the NURTW dislodged the violators of the aforementioned agreement and the violators were handed over to the police.

He noted that the reprisal attack by RTEAN with the intervention of OPMESA equally led to casualties that occurred.

However, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr Kamar Olowoshago, said that the incident was avoidable, unnecessary and unfair.

Olowoshago warned that the communique signed by the unions would be binding.

In the MOU, the parties agreed that none of the unions would collect tolls from trailers or trucks in any form of disguise.

Also contained in the MOU is the constitution of a seven-man committee, consisting of three members each from the unions and an official of the Ministry of Transportation to establish areas of conflict and recommendations within a month.

