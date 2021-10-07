By Uju Obuekwe



In our previous discussion, we dealt with how to create a strong brand; how to identify the brand values and your value proposition. Before we delve into measuring brand awareness, let’s look at how to communicate your brand internally to your employees.

Your brand promise and brand values which are the guiding principles that shape what you do as a brand should be internally communicated with your employees because they are responsible for delivering on it.

Basically, brand building is an inside job, it should start with your employees. Often, businesses hire staff without any orientation on the company’s brand values, leading to a disconnect between what the brand projects through its messaging and what the employees’ behaviour says about the brand.

According to Gallup, an astounding 87% of employees worldwide are not engaged, which means they are not committed or connected to their companies. Research shows that companies with highly engaged workforces outperform their peers by 147% in earnings per share. When a business neglects to bring its people into alignment with brand values, it can lead to a failed brand.

We see that with some businesses; especially the service-based businesses like banks, restaurants, hotels, supermarkets where you observe staff that are almost rude, nonchalant, and inattentive with customers; too many employees like this can undermine a brand.

To build a strong brand you need employees who can meet and exceed customer needs, deliver customer value and enhance brand reputation.

Let’s take the case of Sir Richard Branson of Virgin, who has a philosophy of putting his staff first, for him, happy employees means happy customers. That is why at Virgin, employees are empowered and given the freedom to delight the customers and do what they consider necessary for the growth of the brand. The equation of employees first, customers second, and shareholders third has paid off because Virgin Group is consistently voted as one of the best companies to work for and the success of the brand has made him a billionaire.

Every customer contact is an opportunity for employees to reinforce the brand or to cause it to lose some of its integrity.

It means that branding should not be considered the exclusive domain of the CEO or the branding and marketing staff, every employee should be responsible for enriching the brand experience if the goal is to give a consistent brand experience at every point of interaction with the brand.