Industrialist, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has dissociated himself from his purported nomination into a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group in Imo State, which was circulated on the social media.

Mbisiogu is the Chairman of Uzotex Group.

A statement by Personal Assistant to Uzotex Group, Muoneke Paschal Oluchukwu, said Mbisiogu is not a member of any political party and does have anything to do with the PDP group.

Oluchukwu said Mbisiogu was never consulted nor his authority gotten before the nomination and subsequent publication.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to a social media nomination/publication on various WhatsApp platforms and blogs nominating Mr Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu as a PDP member. We make bold to state that the purported nomination is not within our knowledge. My principal is not a card carrying member of any political party as to warrant such a nomination and its subsequent publication on social media.

“The nomination and publication were not with the authority of Festus Mbisiogu. We reiterate his stand and consistent strong statement that he is only poised to identify and support any visionary administration with an obsession for the good and welfare of Imolites. This is Mr Festus Mbisiogu’s mission and vision for the people of Imo State.

“I disassociate my principal from any form or politically influenced nomination and clandestine agenda on which he was not formally/informally consulted. I sincerely state that he has no knowledge of its formation.”