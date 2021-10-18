…Says Wike played no role in his emergence

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Former federal lawmaker and national secretary consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 31 elective convention, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has urged party faithful to look forward to mass defection of chieftains and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC to the PDP in the weeks ahead.

Anyanwu who stated this shortly after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, said all that is left for the development to take place is for him to emerge secretary of the party in a fortnight.



Addressing journalists at the ocassion, Anyanwu said, “I know that even before my emergence as the national secretary of the party, there are indications that there will be a tsunami in the next few weeks in Imo state- those who are going to move out from the APC upon hearing my name as the national secretary of the party. I will not disappoint.

“There is going to be a tsunami of defections of people from APC to PDP especially from Imo state where I come from and other states in the South-East. I can tell you that as we speak, most people in APC, having heard that I have emerged as the consensus candidate of the party, refused to even participate in the last Saturday congress of the party, because they are preparing to move into PDP.”

He also promised to unify aggrieved members of the PDP in the South-East, saying “I have this approach that people like so much and I have been speaking to great leaders who left PDP to go and join the APC and I have been abel to know their grievances. I will start from where I come from and by the grace of God with the new brand of National Working Committee, we are going to make a difference.”

Reacting to reports that he was imposed on the party, Anyanwu said nothing could be farther from the truth.

“I can never be imposed by anybody because I am a moving machine for the party. I have never lost election in PDP even when it mattered most. I have always won in Imo state.

“Every leader in the the South-East states of Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi, knows who I am. I am a very humble person, I am very humane and of course a pure and true loyal party member that everybody wants to listen to,” he said even as he noted that contrary to insinuations making the rounds, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state played no role in his emergence as the consensus candidate of the South-East for the office of national scribe.

He said: “I was nominated by consensus by governors and leaders of the South-East. Gov. Wike is not from the South-East and couldn’t have played a role in my emergence.”

Meanwhile, former Governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, has said that he never rejected Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s candidature for the post of secretary to the PDP.

Ihedioha alongside other party stakeholders were reported to have taken strong exception to the consensus candidacy of Anyanwu but in a swift reaction by his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu , Ihedioha said: “My attention has been drawn to reports in the media purporting that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is averse to the nomination of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the consensus candidate of the South-East for the position of national secretary of PDP for the national convention scheduled for 30th and 31st of October 2021.

“The information is entirely misleading and should be disregarded.

“It is noteworthy that Hon. Ihedioha, last Friday, had a meeting with Senator Anyanwu shortly after Thursday’s meeting of critical stakeholders of the PDP South- East, held in Enugu.

“Ihedioha extended hand of fellowship and assured Senator Anyanwu of his support, that of Imo PDP and indeed his friends and associates across the country to emerge as national secretary at the convention and to succeed in office.

“Let all issues therefore be rested and nobody should play politics with it as it is not an issue in contest.

“Senator Anyanwu is neither the problem of Imo PDP nor that of our state. We know our problem.

“Imo PDP remains a united family driven by a common purpose. Any attempt by fifth columnists to cause disaffection, especially among its leaders will not succeed,” he said.