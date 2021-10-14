By Godwin Oritse



Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria, MASPAN, has concluded plans to host this year’s Annual General Meeting where the members drawn from both the public and private sectors are expected to proffer a holistic approach to address the security constraints in the sector.



The event themed: “Maritime Security Efforts in Nigeria: Government and Private Sector Partnerships”, is scheduled to hold on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Special Guests expected at the occasion include the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral A.Z Gambo, and the Acting Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko.

According to the Chairman of the MASPAN Board of Trustees, Rear Admiral Francis Akpan (Rtd), the event will provide an appropriate platform for NIMASA, Nigerian Navy and other stakeholders to highlight and consolidate on the gains recorded in the area of maritime security in recent times.



Akpan stressed that in order to provide a safe and secure shipping environment where seafarers will have confidence to sail onboard the nation’s waters, there must be an efficient collaborative effort between NIMASA, Navy and private stakeholders.

According to the organizers, the event would also be streamed on YouTube and Zoom to enable robust participation from industry stakeholders.