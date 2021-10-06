By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

A middle-aged man, Kenneth Nwoha, has killed his wife, Mercy, and six-year-old son, Sampson in a machete attack.

It was also gathered that after killing his wife and son, Nwoha moved into the street where he also attacked six other persons.

Vanguard learnt that the incident happened at Isiofumini Isieke Community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Sources in the area expressed surprise over the action of the suspect.

The source said it is being suspected that the man might have suffered some mental breakdown shortly after waking up in the morning before proceeding to attack and dismember his wife.

Among the other six victims, he attacked on the streets included a seven-year-old boy and a sixty-year-old man.

He was still attacking his victims when Police arrived the scene and arrested him.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah confirmed the incident.

She explained that the suspect was undergoing a medical check-up to ascertain his mental state before and after the unfortunate incident.

She added that the six persons who were attacked by the suspect were receiving treatment at the hospital while the remains of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary.

