By Bashir Bello

A man, yet to be identified has been electrocuted while vandalizing cables from a transformer belonging to Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO.

The ugly incident was said to have happened in the wee hours of Wednesday when the man alongside his accomplice stormed the disco’s premises located along Dawanau – Dawakin Tofa road outskirt of Kano metropolis.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Shawai, confirmed the development.

Shawai said luck ran out for the vandals when power was restored back to the transformer.

The spokesman however decried the activities of vandals whom he said were found of vandalizing its equipment and facilities.

“I pray this serves as a deterrent to others who are in the habit of vandalizing our equipment and facilities,” the Head of Corporate Communications, Shawai stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria